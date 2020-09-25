Two from Unionville injured in crash on Route YY

Two people from Unionville were injured while a third individual escaped injury in a two-vehicle accident at a rural eastern Putnam county intersection Thursday night.

Thirty-year-old Tyler Lewis and his passenger, 27-year-old Shaleigh Lewis, received minor injuries and were taken by ambulance to the Putnam County Memorial Hospital.

A 16-year-old boy from Unionville was the driver of a car that allegedly failed to yield at an intersection in Hartford. The car then struck the front drivers of a sports utility vehicle containing the Lewis’s. The patrol does not routinely release names of juveniles involved in accidents.

Neither driver was using a seat belt, however, Shaleigh Lewis was wearing a seat belt. Both vehicles were demolished in the 7:50 Thursday night accident on Route YY.

Assistance was provided by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and Unionville first responders.

