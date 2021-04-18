Audio: Friends of the Library to host book sale at Grundy County Jewett Norris Library

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Friends of the Library will host a book sale at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library in Trenton next week to raise funds for library services and needs. The sale will be in the Hoover Theater of the library from April 19th through 24th.

Hours will be Monday through Thursday from 9 to 5 o’clock, Friday from 9 to 7 o’clock, and Saturday from 9 o’clock to noon. Volunteer Barb Spencer says Bag Day will be held Friday from 5 to 7 o’clock and the whole time Saturday.

Bags will be available there, or attendees can bring their own with more items will be put out each day. Books will cost $1 for hardback and 50 cents for softback. There will also be games, puzzles, and magazines marked with prices.

Spencer says the Friends of the Library feel comfortable with the protocols the library has in place in regards to the pandemic. Those include taking temperatures of individuals before coming inside and wearing masks. Extra masks and hand sanitizers are available.

Library Director Theresa Hunsaker asks that anyone attending the book sale from April 19th through 24th enter the building through the north door near the handicapped area and ring the doorbell.

More information on programs at the Grundy County Jewett Norris Library can be found on Facebook.

