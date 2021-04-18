Trenton Police Department reminding residents to purchase pet licenses

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reminds residents about the purchase of city animal licenses.

City code says owners of dogs and cats should purchase an animal license from the city clerk, except for owners of animals confined within a commercial kennel. The city clerk will issue a license to any resident requesting one after payment of $5 and presentation of a certificate of a veterinarian that the animal has an inoculation for rabies still in effect.

Trenton City Code says animal licenses should be secured on the body of the animals at all times. Dog and cat owners should also ensure their animals carry identification at all times in the form of a microchip, tag, or other means.

Animal licenses expire on January 1st after the date of issuance.

