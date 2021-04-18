Chillicothe Fire Department responds to apartment fire on Jackson Street

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a two-story apartment building the night of April 16th.

Captain Derrick Allen reports firefighters saw heavy flames and smoke coming from second-story apartment number 3 when they arrived at 444 Jackson.

A transitional attack was used, and the fire was knocked down from the outside. A fire hydrant was accessed, and firefighters entered the affected apartment to finish extinguishing the fire.

Allen says the fire did not spread to any other apartment in the building and noted firefighters remained on scene and used tools to overhaul the affected apartment and to make sure the fire was completely extinguished. About 1,500 gallons of water were used to put out the fire.

The occupant of the apartment was listed as Mariah Grant. The Chillicothe Fire Department chaplain offered all occupants assistance to contact the Red Cross.

Firefighters were on the scene for approximately two hours.

Related