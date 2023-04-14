Audio: Former Orscheln Farm and Home building sells to Jason and Shayna Hostetler; building to become “Hostetler’s Discount Grocery”

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The building that formerly housed Orscheln Farm and Home in Trenton has a new owner. Jason and Shayna Hostetler of Trenton were to close on the property on April 14th.

Jason Hostetler says they plan to open a salvage discount grocery store and have surplus items, that it would be similar to the Jamesport Country Store and Jamesport Sales and Surplus on Highway 6.

The new store would be called Hostetler’s Discount Grocery.

Hostetler says he and his wife also looked at the former Shopko building, but that building was recently sold to someone else. He hopes to bring jobs to Trenton expecting the new store to have 12 to 15 employees.

Hostetler says that, if things go as planned, there is a possibility some employees will be hired in August about two to four weeks before opening the store. Those employees would help stock shelves. He plans to post job interviews when the time comes.

He says work will be done on the building. That includes work on the roof, replacing the floors and some of the ceiling, and installing LED lighting.

Hostetler notes his father has three stores in southern Missouri similar to the one that he and his wife plan to open in Trenton. The new store will be a family business, and his father, brother, and sister will help start it.

The purchase of the former Orscheln building includes the smaller space between where Orscheln and Shopko were. Hostetler says there are no current plans for that area, but it could possibly be leased to a small business.

April 14th’s sale was through Melissa Purkapile with Century 21.

It was reported last month that the former Shopko building had been sold to an investor. However, the name of the individual was not released.

Orscheln moved to its current location in Trenton in May 2021. Shopko closed in May 2019.

(Photo courtesy Melissa Purkapile – Realnex website)

