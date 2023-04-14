Obituary & Services: Phyllis Maxine Westlake

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Phyllis Maxine Westlake, 87, Bethany, MO passed away Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at a Grant City, MO nursing home.

She was born on August 12, 1935, the second daughter of Everett and Mildred (Clevenger) Smith in Harrison County, Missouri.

Phyllis attended Martinsville R-VI school and graduated in the class of 1953. She married Clarence Dierenfeldt on September 6, 1953. To this union, three sons were born, Gene, Russ, and Rick. She worked at Old American Insurance and Albany Regional Center while the boys were in school.

On May 25, 1975, she married Owen Lawson and relocated to Jefferson, Iowa. This union blessed Phyllis with four daughters, Pam, Debbie, Cindy, and Marilyn. Phyllis worked at AMF Athletic for several years. She was a loving caregiver to Owen as his health declined and fondly recalled their happy years together. Owen passed away January 11, 1989.

On October 12, 1991, Phyllis married Richard Westlake and relocated to California for several years. They returned to Missouri to assist in caring for Mildred. Phyllis worked at Harrison County Community Hospital in the front office until the age of 75. She was a caregiver to Richard following his stroke until his death on January 1, 2020.

The past year Phyllis was a resident of Worth County Convalescent Center where she became a favorite of many of the staff. Isaiah was the adopted grandson of Phyllis, she enjoyed him so much.

Phyllis loved the Lord and studied the word of God daily, trusting always in His plan for her. She was a member of the Allendale Baptist Church and loved hearing the messages delivered.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Owen; brother, Ronald Smith; husband Richard; sister, Joyce Beeks, and son, Russ Dierenfeldt.

Phyllis is survived by her sons, Gene (Shanda) Dierenfeldt, Bethany, MO, and Rick (Jane) Dierenfeldt, Grant City, MO; sisters, Janice (Larry) Groves, Bethany, MO, Marilyn (Jerry) Smith, Bethany, MO, Janet Hestand, Platte City, MO, Ronoka (Kelly) Eaton, Kansas City, MO, Sherry (Jim) LeRette, Bethany, MO, and Rita (Brooks) Wright, West Newbury, MA; sister-in-law, Ilene Smith, Bethany, MO; daughter-in-law, Shelley Dierenfeldt, Roy UT; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

The one greatest wish Phyllis had was for you to know the Lord and accept the gift of salvation.

The family wishes to acknowledge and extend sincere appreciation to Worth County Convalescent Center and Three Rivers Hospice for the exceptional care of their loved one.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, April 20 at Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Miriam Cemetery, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Three Rivers Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

