Audio: Former Missouri sheriff indicted on federal charges

Federal prosecutors in St. Louis say a former southeast Missouri sheriff has been indicted on eleven counts of identity theft.

Brian Hauswirth with the Missourinet has this report.

The U-S Attorney’s office in St. Louis announced Tuesday’s federal indictment, saying former Mississippi County Sheriff Cory Hutcheson has pleaded NOT guilty to all charges and has been released on bond.

The indictment alleges that Hutcheson illegally possessed and transferred mobile telephone numbers, in connection with a state forgery crime. Hutcheson was charged in May 2017 in Mississippi County with seven counts of forgery. U-S Attorney Jeff Jensen has issued a statement, saying: “This office will prosecute people who violate federal law regardless of their positions.”

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley successfully worked to oust Hutcheson in May, after those forgery charges were filed and after an inmate died in the Mississippi County Jail in Charleston.

