Audio: Missouri prosecutor calls convicted murderer who escapes execution ‘a homicidal energizer bunny’

For the second time since 2014, the U.S. Supreme Court has blocked this week’s execution of convicted killer Russell Bucklew. Former Cape Girardeau County prosecutor Morley Swingle tells Missourinet Bucklew is the evilest person he’s ever prosecuted.

In 1996, Bucklew killed Michael Sanders in southeast Missouri’s Cape Girardeau County for getting involved with his ex-girlfriend. He also raped the woman, held her hostage and got into a shootout with a state trooper. Bucklew later escaped from jail and beat his ex-girlfriend’s mother in the head with a hammer.

