Audio: Events at Missouri State Fair planned around bicentennial celebration with $9 million in renovations

The theme for this year’s Missouri State Fair is “Our Missouri Celebration.” State Fair Director Mark Wolfe says the theme is tied to the state’s bicentennial celebration, which is what the events at the fair are planned around.

August 10 is the actual 200th anniversary of Missouri entering the United States. Missouri State Fair Director Mark Wolfe reports there are 9 million dollars worth of renovations on the fairgrounds in Sedalia in the last year, and the upgrades give the fairgrounds a “new look.”

In 2020, the Missouri State Fair featured youth livestock events, but other traditional activities were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wolfe says there are no restrictions for this year’s fair.

A full fair is planned this year from August 12 through 22, with more information on the fair available on the Missouri State Fair website.

