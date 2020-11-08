Audio: Coon Creek Baptist Church to serve annual Thanksgiving meal with changes in place due to COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

Several changes have been made for the Annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the Union Coon Creek Baptist Church west of Trenton. The pastor’s wife, Dianna Crawford, says there will be no dine-in this year, and meals will only be delivered or picked up, partially due to COVID-19.

The church will take precautions with volunteers wearing masks and sanitizing.

Delivery drivers will not go into homes and will arrive at the church on Thursday morning, November 26th at 9 o’clock. Crawford notes all meals are usually delivered in the community by 11 o’clock or 11:30.

She says more than 200 meals have already been ordered, and she thinks the church may serve close to 1,000 individuals. About 800 meals have been delivered each of the last few years, and 200 to 300 individuals have dined in.

Volunteers are needed for meal preparation. Different tasks are done each day that week leading up to the dinner.

The Union Coon Creek Baptist Church’s Thanksgiving Dinner is free, but Crawford says donations will be accepted to go toward replacing cookers as well as supplies and anything in the kitchen used to prepare meals.

Anyone ordering meal delivery or wanting to pick up meals is asked to contact Dianna Crawford by the morning of November 25th at 10 o’clock. Those ordering meal delivery should provide a phone number, and address, as well as the number of meals wanted.

Individuals interested in volunteering for the November 26th dinner should also contact Crawford at 359-3094 or 635-0760. Those wanting to volunteer in the Union Coon Creek Church kitchen or place an order for a meal should call Ida Lee Little at 359-6460.

