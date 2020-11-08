Missouri State Auditor releases reports on Putnam and Sullivan County audits

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway has released recommendations for Sullivan and Putnam counties after contracted audits of financial statements. The Sullivan County audit was for the two years ending December 31st, 2019, and the Putnam County audit was for the year ended December 31st, 2019.

Recommendations for both counties include periodically reviewing their actual expenditures as compared to budgeted amounts, developing the required internal control documentation, and addressing various risks in the environment, including the risk of fraud occurring by performing assessments to identify, analyze, and manage the risks. It is recommended the Sullivan County Prosecuting Attorney and the Putnam County Sheriff implement necessary procedures to ensure bank balances reconcile to book balances on a monthly basis.

Financial statement findings for Sullivan and Putnam counties note the counties were not in compliance with a Missouri budgetary statute. In Sullivan County, the North Central Missouri Lake Project Fund’s actual expenditures exceeded the budgeted expenditures in 2018, and in Putnam County, the Inmate Security Fund’s actual expenditures exceeded the budgeted expenditures in 2019.

Other findings for the counties included documentation of internal controls not being prepared and no formal risk assessments in place.

Sullivan County’s audit found the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office failed to perform timely bank reconciliations for 2018 and 2019. It was also noted the Law Enforcement Training, Sullivan County Memorial Hospital, Bridge, and North Central Missouri Lake Project funds all had expenses exceeding their budgets for 2014 and the Lake Project Fund for 2015. The Law Enforcement Restitution Fund was not budgeted for 2014 and 2015, and the Senior Services Tax Fund was not budgeted for 2014.

Regarding Putnam County, the audit found the Sheriff’s Office failed to perform timely bank reconciliations for 2019.

The Putnam County Audit report can be seen HERE while the Sullivan County audit can be seen HERE.

