Audio: Cobblestone Inn and Suites in north Trenton to hold open house today

Cobblestone Inn and Suites in Trenton will hold an open house on December 3rd. Cookies and punch as well as tours will be provided from 11 to 1 o’clock. The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting at 11:45.

Micah Landes is a co-owner of Cobblestone Inn and Suites in Trenton. Josie Kilgore is the brand president and Landes notes several guests from the corporate office will be there on December 3rd.

Landes says things have gone well since the hotel’s reopening on November 5th, and a lot of guests have come for deer season.

Landes and her husband Aaron are partners in ownership with Scott and Mackenzie Weldon and Duane Urich and Jenn Hottes. She says the group saw a need for lodging in Trenton.

The investment group researched multiple hotel chains before choosing Cobblestone and multiple variables went into the choice.

Landes notes amenities include a gym, hot breakfast, wifi, and a business center. She says almost everything is new inside the 34 rooms, including showers, fixtures, and beds. The building’s shell and floor model were kept the same.

Anyone wanting to make a reservation or receive more information about Cobblestone Inn and Suites can call 660-358-1383.

