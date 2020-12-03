Audio: Trenton’s first parade of the year, the “Trenton Christmas Parade,” rolls through downtown on Friday

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The first parade of the year in Trenton will be held on December 4th. Various entries will begin lining up at the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri at 5:30 that evening. The parade will start at 6 o’clock.

Cindy Jennings with Five Points Alive says the route will go past East View Manor, Bristol Manor, and Sunnyview Nursing Home, so residents can see the parade. The route will then go past Princeton Apartments, head down 22nd Street, turn left on Chestnut, go to 17th Street, and go down Main Street to Trenton Hardware.

The parade route ends at the Grundy County Museum.

Jennings notes some walkers will join the parade at 17th and Main. Those will include the Trenton High School Marching Band and Color Guard. Other entries will be in vehicles or horse-drawn carriages.

Santa, Mrs. Claus, and elves will be in the parade. Santa will be in a sleigh, and the elves will pass out gift bags to children.

Letters can be left in Santa’s mailbox at the flagpole.

Trenton Coca-Cola Bottling Company will sponsor KC Wolf riding in the parade. Chuck Jones with Coca-Cola.

There were 26 entries in the Trenton Christmas Parade as of Monday morning. Entries will be judged, and first place is $50. There is no fee to enter.

Anyone wanting to enter the parade can contact Jennings at 359-1923 or just show up at Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri the evening of December 4th to line up.

