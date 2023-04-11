Audio: Camden County refusing to cooperate with the ATF

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Camden County in the Lake of the Ozarks area is refusing to cooperate with a federal agency seeking information on four people wanting to open local gun stores.

The county commission sent a letter to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, calling the ATF a, quote, “unconstitutional agency,” and stating that Camden County was possibly the first county in the nation to pass an ordinance barring cooperation in order to protect their citizens’ Second Amendment rights. In addition, Camden County Presiding Commissioner Ike Skelton told reporters that the ATF can get information on local residents without the county’s cooperation.

A spokesman for the ATF told the Kansas City Star that they’re seeking the information in order to enable the four people in question to open gun stores, not to stop them.

Related