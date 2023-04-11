Audio: Missouri emerges in top ten largest cannabis markets in United States

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Following the first sales of recreational cannabis in Missouri, sales, prices, and demand have dramatically increased. Jack Cardetti, spokesman for the Missouri Cannabis Trade Association says initial sales figures show that Missouri is sitting nicely with the newly created market for recreational marijuana.

“In February alone, February being the shortest month of the year and then not being able to sell the entire month for adult use, $103 million worth of marijuana was sold at Missouri dispensaries, and so we think that’s a testament to the program was built by the 200,000 Missouri patients and the small businesses that support them.”

Missouri also sold $126.2 million worth of cannabis in March, putting the Show Me State on pace to sell more than $1.4 billion in the first twelve months of the program. Cardetti says that this already makes Missouri one of the top ten largest cannabis markets in the U.S.

