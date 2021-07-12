Audio: Alleged drug dealer shot in the head by elderly man from Moberly has died

July 12, 2021
Deadly Shooting
An alleged drug dealer shot last week by an elderly man from northern Missouri’s Moberly has died. Our Missourinet Moberly affiliate KWIX reports 49-year-old Mitchell Nickerson was shot in the head by 79-year-old Jerry Fitzwater, who told detectives he shot Nickerson because the man had allegedly sold drugs to children.

Randolph County Prosecutor Stephanie Luntsford tells KWIX that she’s still reviewing the case:

 

 

For now, Fitzwater is charged with assault and two other felonies. He was arraigned today (Monday) in Huntsville and remained jailed without bond.

Tags

