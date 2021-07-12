Audio and Court TV Video Stream: Former Moberly Correctional Center employee sentenced to life in prison for murdering his secret fiancee

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A former corrections officer at northern Missouri’s Moberly prison is heading to prison for the rest of his life, for killing his secret mistress three years ago.

54-year-old James Addie of Mexico, Missouri has been sentenced to life in prison without parole plus ten years, for the 2018 killing of Molly Watson in northeast Missouri’s Monroe County. Addie was convicted of first-degree murder and armed criminal action for Watson’s death: she had been shot to death execution-style. Addie and Watson both worked at the Moberly Correctional Center. Prosecutors say Addie killed his fiancee to hide the affair from his wife of 22 years.

Addie did address the court on Monday, saying defense attorney T.J. Kirsch was ineffective. The “News-Tribune” reports Addie told Judge Jon Beetem that Kirsch “didn’t bring up that Molly’s ex had stalked her.”

