ATV crash in Spickard sends two to hospital

Two Rockford, Illinois residents sustained injuries as the result of an all-terrain vehicle overturning in Spickard Friday afternoon.

The Highway Patrol reports driver 18-year-old Abigail Hearne was transported to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton with moderate injuries. Passenger 19-year-old Cayman Blais was transported to Wright Memorial with minor injuries.

The ATV traveled north on Second Street in Spickard while reportedly being followed by unrestrained animals before it overturned at the intersection with Chalet Street. The ATV came to rest on its top with minor damage, Hearne came to rest in the road west of the vehicle, and Blais came to rest underneath the vehicle in the intersection.

Neither the driver or passenger wore safety equipment.