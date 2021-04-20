Attorney General files fraud charges against Missouri contractor

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that Donald L. White, 41, of Festus, has been charged with additional felony counts in Jefferson County relating to allegations of contractor fraud and theft.

The Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the case in conjunction with the Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office previously filed charges against White. The Attorney General’s Office was appointed to be a special prosecutor in the case in March of 2021.

The charges allege that Mr. White falsely promised homeowners that he and his company Roof Patrol & Exteriors LLC, would perform roof repair and replacement services in exchange for upfront payment. Despite being paid over $27,000.00, Mr. White allegedly failed to provide work, materials, or refunds to three Jefferson County homeowners.

Attorney General Schmitt encourages Missourians, who believe they may be the victim of a construction scam, to file a complaint with his office online, by calling 800-392-8222, or by mailing a complaint to Missouri Attorney General’s Office, Consumer Complaint Unit, P.O. Box 899, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102.

