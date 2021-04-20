Governor Parson names Robert Knodell as Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Governor Mike Parson named Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Knodell as Acting Director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services effective immediately.

Mr. Knodell has served as Deputy Chief of Staff to Governor Parson since 2018. Over the past year, he has played an integral part in the state’s COVID-19 response efforts and taken a leading role in vaccine rollout and distribution in Missouri.

“As Deputy Chief of Staff, Robert brings valuable knowledge and leadership experience to our team and the entire state of Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “For more than a year, he has also played a leading role in Missouri’s COVID-19 response efforts, and I am more than confident in him to take over as Acting Director of the Department of Health and Senior Services.”

Governor Parson accepted a letter of resignation from Dr. Randall Williams earlier today.

“Dr. Williams has been a huge asset to Missouri, especially this past year in dealing with COVID-19,” Governor Parson said. “We greatly appreciate all the work he has done for the people of our state and wishes him the best in his future endeavors.”

Photo courtesy Governor Parson’s office

Related