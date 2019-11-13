Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court has busy docket on Tuesday

Among cases Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court, Kyley Culbertson of Trenton pleaded guilty to hindering prosecution stemming from October 26th.

On a plea agreement, Culbertson was sentenced to 60 days in the detention center with the execution of the sentence suspended by the court in favor of two years probation. She was fined $119, court costs, and ordered to donate $260 to the law enforcement restitution fund. The balance is to be taken from a cash bond.

Trenton resident Scott Andrew Ewing pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of assault in the fourth degree stemming from a July 19th incident. Ewing was sentenced to 30 days at the Grundy County Detention Center. On a plea agreement, execution of the sentence was suspended and Ewing was placed on two years probation. Ewing was fined $200, court costs, and is to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Trenton resident William Edward Grimes Junior has pleaded guilty to an amended charge of peace disturbance, a misdemeanor, stemming from an August 6th incident. On a plea agreement, Grimes was sentenced to 15 days in the detention center with the execution of the sentence suspended and Grimes was placed on one-year probation. Conditions include that he attend and complete anger management classes as well as couples marriage counseling. Grimes was fined $75.00 court costs and is to donate $100 to the law enforcement restitution fund.

Galt resident Joyace Dale has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of animal abuse as of October 21st. Dale was fined $200 plus court costs and ordered to make a $100 donation.

Among other cases, three defendants waived preliminary hearings on felony charges in Grundy County and were bound over to the higher court.

Jonathan LeRoy Davis of Lebanon is charged with stealing, fourth or subsequent offense within ten years as of a May 15th theft. Davis is to appear tomorrow (Thursday) in Division One of the circuit court.

Excelsior Springs resident Desmond Alexander Calton is charged with assault in the third degree for an October 13th incident. Calton is scheduled to appear in Division One of the circuit court on December 12th.

Patrick McPherson of Trenton had his charge of non-support of a minor bound over to Thursday’s Division One circuit court docket.

