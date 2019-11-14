Festival of Lights at Simpson Park in Chillicothe set to open November 23rd

The opening night of the Festival of Lights at Simpson Park of Chillicothe next week will include a visit from Santa and his elves and horse-drawn wagon rides.

Festivities will be held in and around the Rotary Shelter near the park’s entrance across from the playground the evening of November 23rd starting at 5:30. Santa will visit with children for about two hours, the horse-drawn wagon rides through the park will cost $1.00 per person, and Christmas music will be played.

Spokesperson Janet Barnhart says Simpson Park will be decorated with older rope light displays that have not been used for a few years and converted to bulbs.

There is no charge to attend the Festival of Lights opening night November 23rd or to drive through the park to view the lights through January 2nd. The lights will turn on each afternoon between 4:30 and 5 o’clock and stay on until 11 o’clock at night.

A donation box will be available at Simpson Park, or donations can be mailed to the Festival of Lights, Post Office Box 1032 in Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

