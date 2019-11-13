Mercer man sustains serious injuries after pickup strikes farm tractor on Route M

The Highway Patrol reports a Mercer man sustained serious injuries when the pickup truck he drove struck the rear of a farm tractor one-quarter of a mile east of Mercer on Wednesday morning.

An ambulance transported 45-year-old Shawn Sims to the Liberty Hospital. Tractor driver 60-year-old David Stark of Mercer was not reported hurt.

Both vehicles traveled east on Route M before the pickup hit the tractor. The truck came to rest on the south side of the road, totaled, and the tractor came to rest on the north side of the road with extensive damage.

Sims did not wear a safety device, and Stark was exempt.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene of the crash.

(Photo credit: Mercer County Fire Protection District)

