Assistance with Medicare plan comparisons to be available in Chillicothe

September 30, 2018
Anyone needing help with Medicare plan comparisons for open enrollment can meet with a representative of the Missouri State Health Insurance Assistance Program Claim at the Grand River Multipurpose Center of Chillicothe.

Kay Green will be available by appointment only from 9 o’clock to 11:15 in the morning October 17th and 31st; November 7th, 14th, 21st, and 28th; and December 5th. The appointments are free.

Those interested may call the Grand River Multipurpose Center at 660-646-1555 to schedule an appointment.

Medicare Open Enrollment runs from October 15th to December 7th.

