Trenton places 4th at Smith-Cotton Marching Band Festival

The Trenton High School Band placed fourth in its class Saturday at the Smith-Cotton Invitational Marching Band Festival in Sedalia, involving only field show competition.

Classes were determined by band size rather than school enrollment and in Trenton’s class, Harrisonville placed first. There was somewhat of a drop-off in points before the next four bands were closely bunched.

Overall, Harrisonville placed first with 72.65, second place Raytown was nearly nine points behind with 63.85 but slightly ahead of third place Macon which had 63.6. Fourth place Trenton scored 62.5, and fifth place Staley 62.2. There was a slight drop-off to sixth place Belton with fifty-six and one-quarter points.

Trenton Band Director Tim Gilham indicated his students were proud to place fourth in a class that was categorized by band size, not school size. Gilham said Trenton is about one fourth the size of the largest school Trenton competed against.