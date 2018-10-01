Family of five from Trenton injured in Sunday crash

A family of five from Trenton were hurt in a Sunday afternoon crash on Highway 6 two miles west of Humphreys in Sullivan County.

The vehicle, a 2002 Oldsmobile Bravada, driven by 24-year-old William Swartz was eastbound on Highway 6 when it left the roadway, struck a fence and overturned.

Injured in the crash was Swartz’s children including an infant, Presley Swartz, 2-year-old Weston Swartz, and 4-year-old Bently Swartz. The father and driver of the vehicle, William Swartz, and his children were transported by ambulance to Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton with minor injuries.

Twenty-six-year-old Thomas Swartz, the driver’s wife, was transported to Wright Memorial Hospital, then transferred to St. Lukes in Kansas City with serious injuries.

The vehicle was demolished in the crash at 12:30 Sunday afternoon with the Highway Patrol reporting that the children in the vehicle were using safety devices while the mother and father were not.

Assisting at the scene of the crash were the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department and the Sullivan County Rural Fire Department.