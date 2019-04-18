Arrest warrant served on man already in custody

An arrest warrant was served Wednesday on a Milan man already in custody at the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports 34-year-old Dustin Eli Nickell has been charged with the misdemeanors of driving while revoked or suspended—first offense; display or possess fictitious, canceled, suspended, revoked, or altered driver’s license; and operating a motor vehicle owned by another knowing the owner of the vehicle has not maintained financial responsibility.

He also faces infractions of a displayed or possessed motor vehicle or trailer plates of another person and failed to have two lighted headlamps—one on each side of a passenger car, truck, or bus. Nickell’s bond on the charges is $3,000 cash only, and he is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court Tuesday, April 23rd.

Nickell is accused of operating a motor vehicle on Highway 6 during a time when his operator’s license was suspended, possessing a Missouri driver’s license that was suspended or revoked, operating a motor vehicle owned by another in Missouri knowing the financial responsibility was not maintained, and failing to display valid plates on a 2005 Chevrolet Malibu.