USDA hosting public meetings about assistance available for flood damages

Representatives of United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and State of Missouri agencies will participate in public meetings May 2-3 in northwestern Missouri to explain various types of flood-recovery assistance available to landowners and units of government.

During the meetings, representatives of the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS), Farm Service Agency (FSA), Rural Development (RD), and Risk Management Agency (RMA) will describe the federal programs that they administer that could assist those whose property sustained damages from flooding that occurred this spring. Representatives of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, Missouri Department of Agriculture, and the University of Missouri Extension also will speak.

Participants will have opportunities to ask questions of each agency representative.

Meeting times and locations are:

Rock Port, (Atchison County, MO) – 1:30 p.m. until 4:15 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at the Velma Houts Fair Building, 201 E U.S. Highway136

Forest City (Holt County, MO) – 9:00 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Friday, May 3 at Loess Bluffs National Wildlife Refuge, 25542 U.S. Highway 159

NRCS State Conservationist J.R. Flores and FSA State Executive Director Brent Hampy said USDA understands that current conditions are making it difficult to evaluate damages, but the department would like for farmers to be aware of program availability as they evaluate losses.

“Unfortunately, we’ve been through this before,” Flores said. “We know that when the floodwater recedes that there will be damages that we might be able to help repair.”

“We want to make sure that everyone adversely affected by this flood knows what types of assistance could be available to them,” Hampy said.

For more information or to request accommodations to participate in this meeting call (816) 364-3926 Ext 6. Requests for accommodations must be made by April 29.