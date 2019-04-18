Highway patrol to hold DWI saturation in Livingston County

Highway Patrol Troop H Commanding Officer Captain James McDonald announces that a driving while intoxicated saturation will be conducted in Livingston County sometime in May.

The areas selected for enforcement are based on a high number of drinking-related crashes and contacts with drivers who have been drinking as well as officers’ input as to probable contact with DWI violators.

McDonald says that the Highway Patrol “is dedicated to removing impaired drivers” from roads and advises the public to have a designated sober driver anytime plans include alcohol.