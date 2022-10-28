Arizona woman pleads guilty to smuggling multiple kilos of meth and fentanyl aboard bus passing through Missouri

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Phoenix, Arizona, woman pleaded guilty in federal court to smuggling approximately 23 kilograms of methamphetamine and more than a kilogram of fentanyl aboard a bus passing through Kansas City, Mo., en route to St. Louis, Mo.

Alexus C. Sparks, 26, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Brian C. Wimes to participating in a conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine and to one count of possessing fentanyl and methamphetamine to distribute.

According to the plea agreement, law enforcement officers with the Missouri Western Interdiction Task Force (MoWIN) were conducting narcotic interdiction activities at a Kansas City, Mo., bus terminal on June 6, 2022. A bus originating from Los Angeles, California,, arrived at the terminal for a brief layover. After the passengers disembarked, a detective brought his police drug-sniffing dog onto the bus. The dog alerted to a pink floral duffel bag and a white hard-side suitcase, which were sitting near each other, and which were left on the bus after the passengers had disembarked. The duffel bag and suitcase were taken off the bus and placed on a bench directly in front of the bus in order to identify the owners when reboarding commenced.

As Sparks began to reboard the bus, she picked up the duffel bag. When an officer asked her if she owned the bag, she stated, “yes.” When he identified himself as a law enforcement officer, however, she recanted. Sparks was detained for investigation and later admitted to officers that the duffel bag belonged to her and that she was transporting illegal drugs to St. Louis.

Officers searched the duffel bag and found two bundles that contained a total of 20.4 pounds (approximately 9.2 kilograms) of methamphetamine and a rectangular brick that contained 2.3 pounds (more than one kilogram) of fentanyl.

None of the passengers claimed the suitcase, which was determined to be abandoned. When officers opened the suitcase, they found 12 bundles that contained a total of 30.4 pounds (approximately 13.8 kilograms) of methamphetamine. Officers contacted another passenger on the bus, who was seated in the seat where the suitcase had been found. The bus tickets for both Sparks and this passenger were purchased at the same time at a bus terminal in Las Vegas, Nevada. This passenger was also detained and charged as a co-defendant.

Under federal statutes, Sparks is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Gregg R. Coonrod and Maureen Brackett. It was investigated by the Missouri Western Interdiction Task Force (MoWIN).