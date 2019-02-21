Area schools compete in Science Olympiad

Recently, several high schools participated in Science Olympiad on the campus of North Central Missouri College in Trenton, Missouri. Those schools included Trenton, Stanberry, South Harrison, King City, Northeast Nodaway, Maysville, and Pattonsburg.

Taking first place was King City followed by South Harrison in second, Northeast Nodaway third, and Maysville in fourth. These top four teams will advance to compete at the state level competition in April. In addition, students that placed first in their event(s) will be eligible to compete individually at the state competition.

Science Olympiad is the nation’s most exciting K-12 STEM-related competition. North Central Missouri College hosts the region’s yearly high school level competition. Science Olympiad is a national non-profit organization dedicated to improving the quality of K-12 STEM education, increasing student interest in science, creating a technologically literate workforce, and providing recognition for outstanding achievement by both students and teachers. These goals are achieved by participating in Science Olympiad tournaments, incorporating Science Olympiad into classroom curriculum and attending professional development workshops. (www.soinc.org)