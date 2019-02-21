Kirksville couple taken to hospital after being forced off road

The Highway Patrol reports a couple from Kirksville sustained minor injuries when a sports utility vehicle was forced off the road by another vehicle south of La Plata Wednesday afternoon.

Sixty-year-old Nancy Price and 69-year-old Donald Price were taken to the Samaritan Hospital of Macon.

Price drove the SUV north on U. S. Highway 63 before it was forced off the road and struck an embankment. The vehicle came to rest in the median with minor damage.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Office, Ambulance, and First Responders, as well as the La Plata Police and Fire departments, assisted at the scene of the crash.