Another contestant announced for Calamity Jane Pageant in Princeton

Calamity Jane Pageant Spokesperson Kelly Bertrand has announced another contestant. Melody Wood is one of 12 young women participating in the pageant at the Princeton United Methodist Church on the night of September 12th at 7 o’clock.

Other contestants previously announced are Livi Binkley, Kyla Coffman, Raynah Collins, Jaysa Goodin, Becca Kile, Alyssa Lawson, Riley Moreno, Cheyanne Dinsmore, Savannah Orndorff, Jaylee Veatch, and Avery Weber.

The winner September 12th will reign over the Calamity Jane Day activities September 18th through 20th.

