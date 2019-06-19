Annual two-day Spring Hill School Consignment Auction slated for July 3rd and 4th near Jamesport

Various items will be up for auction at the Annual Two-Day Spring Hill School Consignment Auction in July to benefit area Amish schools. The sale will be held at the Raymond Troyer Farm half of a mile west of the Route NN and Highway 6 junction July 3rd and 4th, starting each morning at 8 o’clock.

Up for bid on Wednesday will include small items, such as washing machines, oil stoves, refrigerators, lawn mowers, furniture, and antiques. Thursday will include large items, such as carriages, buggies, horse-drawn machinery, and draft, riding, and driving horses and ponies.

Horse consignments will be accepted until sale day and all horses must have Coggins papers, and out of state horses need health papers. A vet will be at the sale Thursday for Coggins testing at a cost of $25.00.

A lunch stand with free donuts and coffee will be available the morning of July 3rd until 8 o’clock. With breakfast served the morning of July 4th from 6 to 8 o’clock. Donations will be accepted.

Gates to the Raymond Troyer Farm will be closed the evening before the Spring Hill School Consignment Auction, July 2nd, at 6:30. More information on the auction can be obtained by calling 660-684-6006 or visiting the Jamesport, Missouri Facebook page.

(Photo Credit: jamesport.net website)