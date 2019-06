The name has been released of the person found deceased in the northwest part of Trenton on Monday, July 18, 2019.

Grundy County Coroner Dewayne Slater reports 20-year-old Alex Gardner was found at 1615 Merrill Street, where he resided. A GoFundMe account has been established to assist in covering the cost of funeral expenses.

Slater says Gardner’s death was attributed to him taking his own life.



(Photo credit: Alex Gardner Facebook page)