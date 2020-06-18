Anna Milazzo of Grundy County R-V Chapter named State FFA Vice President

The Missouri FFA Association named Anna Milazzo, Galt, a 2020-2021 state FFA vice president. Milazzo is a member of the Grundy County R-V FFA Chapter. Her advisor is Cheyenne Martin. Her parents are Randy and Jennifer Radcliff.

Milazzo’s supervised agricultural experience program includes owning a small herd of Angus cattle and a flock of laying hens. She sells her eggs to a local customer base. In addition, Milazzo works for KTTN Radio Station, Trenton, as a field reporter, morning show host, and board operator.

During high school, Milazzo served as chapter president, vice president and secretary, and area vice president.

Milazzo competed at the state level in meats evaluation, farm management, and extemporaneous public speaking career development events. She received a Group I individual rating in meats evaluation and farm management CDEs. Milazzo also competed in the Missouri Teach Ag FFA Fall Public Speaking Contest. She was named Chapter Star Greenhand. Milazzo is a graduate of the Missouri Agribusiness Academy, Helping Youth Prepare for Excellence Academy and Helping Youth Maximize Agricultural eXperiences Academy. She attended the Washington Leadership Conference.

In addition to FFA, Milazzo served as senior class secretary, National Honor Society secretary, and student council vice president. She also was a member of Future Business Leaders of America and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. She participated in basketball, softball, and scholar bowl. Outside of school, Milazzo is a member of the Galt Christian Church Youth Group.

After graduating from high school, Milazzo’s plans include attending the University of Missouri, Columbia, to study agricultural education and leadership. Milazzo said she intends to be a communication liaison for an agricultural business.

