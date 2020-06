Today (June 18, 2020) is the final day for the Trenton R-9 School District to offer drive-up summer meals to kids of the Trenton area. Orders are to be called in this morning between 8 o’clock and 9:30 at 359 4643.

Pickup time is from 11:30 to 12:30 in front of Trenton High School.

The school district is reporting it has provided approximately 30,000 meals in 61 days. The free meal service for kids began on March 23rd when in-person classes were canceled.

