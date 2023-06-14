Agenda announced for June 14 meeting of Newtown-Harris Board of Education

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Newtown-Harris R-3 Board of Education will consider approval of the 2023-2024 Career Ladder. The board will meet in the high school Family and Consumer Sciences room on June 14th at 7 pm.

Old business on the agenda includes a bus fuel incident update, Highway Patrol bus inspection results, 2023-2024 partnership and coop updates, superintendent discussion with a newly appointed board member, web platform SCHOOLinSITES options, and the Success-Ready School Network application status.

New business includes propane, gas, and bank bids; Missouri Consultants for Education board policies and regulations; and a bus mechanic proposal with Princeton R-5. Other new business includes a physical therapist and physical therapist assistant, an occupational therapist, a speech-language pathologist and speech-language pathologist assistant, a freezer project, the Continuous School Improvement Process, and a legislative update.

The agenda for the Newtown-Harris Board of Education meeting on June 14th also includes an executive session for personnel and student matters.

