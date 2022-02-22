Absentee ballots now available for April 5th Municipal Election

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Absentee ballots are available for the April 5th Municipal Election at the county clerk’s offices in Grundy and Livingston counties. Absentee voting may be done during regular hours.

The Grundy County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Trenton will be open for absentee voting on April 2nd from 8 o’clock to noon. The Livingston County Clerk’s Office in the courthouse in Chillicothe will be open for absentee voting that day from 8:30 to 12:30.

The last day to register to vote is March 9th. The last day to request an absentee ballot be mailed is March 23rd.

More information about absentee voting for the April 5th election may be obtained by contacting the Grundy County Clerk’s Office at 660-359-4040 extension 4 or the Livingston County Clerk’s Office at 660-646-8000 extension 3.

