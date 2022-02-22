Spickard woman charged with 18 counts of animal neglect turns herself in to authorities

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Spickard woman turned herself in on February 22nd on 18 counts of misdemeanor animal neglect or abandonment.

Seventy-four year-old Diana Lee Miller posted a $500 cash-only bond. She is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on March 8, 2022.

Court documents accuse Miller of having a donkey, horses, goats, and sheep in her custody and failing to provide adequate control of the animals by failing to keep them secured on her property. This allegedly allowed the animals to travel onto another landowner’s property and eat the grass and hay, depriving the victim of the profits and use of the land.

Court information indicates this happened 18 times from November 7th to December 15th.

(Diana Lee Miller booking photo courtesy Trenton Police Department)

