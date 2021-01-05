Abandoned vehicle blocks drop off/pick up lane at Dewey School in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Chillicothe Police School Resource Officer Eric Menconi reports an abandoned vehicle was parked in the school bus drop off/pick up line of Dewey School in Chillicothe the morning of January 5th.

Menconi says it caused a hazard by blocking the buses from safely unloading students at their designated stop. There was also traffic congestion at the intersection, which caused problems for parents dropping off children and students attempting to cross at the intersection.

The owner of the vehicle was not present and could not be located. The vehicle was towed at the owner’s expense.

Menconi reminds the public about traffic around schools and designated drop off and pick up areas for vehicles and buses. He explains the areas are designed to provide a safe environment for students. Signs are posted, and the Chillicothe R-2 School District has plans for each building available on the district’s website.

Menconi asks drivers to hang up their phones, slow down, follow traffic signs and devices, and wear safety belts in school areas. Parents are also asked to make sure children are in the vehicle with the door shut and safety belts on before driving away.

Related