Green Hills Regional Planning Commission announces new Executive Director

The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission Board of Directors announces the next Executive Director of the commission.

Corrine Watts plans to assume her duties in the first week of March. She is currently the Director of Workforce Services for the Pacific Mountain Workforce Development Council in Olympia, Washington. She will replace Randy Railsback who was elected to serve the Eighth District in the Missouri House of Representatives.

The region’s presiding commissioners conducted interviews with four candidates on December 21st and recommended Watts to the full board for consideration. The board met via conference call on December 22nd and voted to offer her the position.

Watts has experience managing non-profit organizations, such as the Red Cross and Autism Society of Washington. She also has experience as an administrator and instructor with the community and technical college systems.

Watts is originally from Higginsville. A news release says she is “excited” to move back to Missouri to be closer to family.

The Green Hills Regional Planning Commission Board also reassigned Assistant Director Jackie Soptic to the position of Transition Director. She will work with the board, staff, and Watts during the transition to help provide stability to the basic services the commission provides while the agency develops new strategies under Watts’s leadership. Railsback also plans to volunteer as needed to assist in the transition.

