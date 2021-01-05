Man from Coffey charged with felony burglary and assault in Daviess County

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

A man from Coffey accused of unlawfully entering a woman’s home in Coffey on January 2nd and threatening to bash in her head with a hammer has been charged in Daviess County.

Fifty-eight-year-old Michael Watts faces felony burglary—second degree and misdemeanor assault—fourth degree. Bond was denied for Watts.

A probable cause statement from Loreanna Parker with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office accuses Watts of entering the residence of the 26-year-old woman and attempting to steal her phone. The woman allegedly smacked away his hand and told him to leave.

Parker says a verbal altercation led to the front porch of the residence and Watts picking up a hammer, coming towards the woman, and threatening the woman.

The probable cause statement mentions Watts has been staying in the area for a few months, advised he is from Montana and said he left Montana because he had assaulted someone there. He reportedly acknowledged he may be having hallucinations and that he has taken steroids that make him aggressive.

It was noted Watts has a criminal history of assault, theft, burglary, criminal contempt, criminal possession of dangerous drugs, stalking, and criminal mischief.

