A day packed with activities set for December 7th at Unionville Winterfest

The Unionville square will be the site of fun and magical activities on Saturday, December 7, 2019, when the annual Winterfest provides free activities for all ages.

Events begin Saturday morning with both the Quilt Show and Art Show opening at 10 a.m. The Quilt Show will be held in the museum on the southeast corner of the square. The Art Show, featuring several local artists, will be set up in the Bixler building on the west side of the square.

Three events begin at 4:15: the first Living Windows session, storytime, and live music. The Living Windows will be presented in two sessions this year: 4:15 to 5:00 and repeated from 6 to 6:45. The depiction of Norman Rockwell paintings, movie or spiritual scenes will be located in various store windows around the square. Everyone is encouraged to pick up a ballot at the PC Café and vote for the People’s Choice award.

“Miss Heather” Allison along with Joyce Montgomery and her puppet “Benji” are teaming up for a very special storytime from 4:15 to 5 p.m. in the library children’s area. Children should enter the main door of the library, ready to laugh and be entertained. Heather leads the children’s storytime at the library every Wednesday at 10 a.m. The team of Joyce and Benji has provided entertainment to countless children and adults for many years.

Live music will add to the festive atmosphere in two locations. Middle school band students, under the direction of Mrs. Michelle Booth, will present music in the Bixler building beginning at 4:15. The community’s beloved acapella group, The Keynotes, will be singing at the PC Café at 4:30. Keyboardist and singer Theresa Hammett will also be providing music at the PC Café.

The Lighted Christmas Parade will roll from the City Park at 5:15. The parade will turn onto Highway 136 at the Great Western Bank and circle the square. It is anticipated several semi-trucks will park on the square after the parade to allow anyone interested a glimpse inside the big rigs. Prizes will be awarded; those wishing to enter the judged contest should line up at the park by 4:15.

After the parade, there will be several enjoyable things to do: Winterfest Polar Express Train rides, a Living Nativity presentation, Visits with Santa, Memorial Ceremony, and the second session of the Living Windows.

Children are invited to take a free ride on the Winterfest Polar Express Train which will be operating on the courthouse sidewalk. The train has been constructed by Willy and Kaci Garland and is being sponsored by local businesses.

A Living Nativity, presented by Midway Baptist Church, will be shown from 6 to 6:30 at the Rotary Pocket Park, 17th and Main.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be receiving guests in the meeting room of the library after the parade. Along with the opportunity for children to tell Santa of their special gift requests, Santa and Mrs. Claus will pose for pictures with each child.

A Memorial Ceremony will be held at the museum at 6 p.m. Candles will be lit in special glass containers and the names of those honored will be read. The Living Window scenes will be repeated from 6 to 6:45. Ballots will be collected and winners announced at the Community Hymn Sing.

The evening culminates at the United Methodist Church on Main Street with a Community Christmas Carol Sing. The event features special music from various churches as well as congregational singing of Christmas hymns. Winners of the Living Windows and Lighted Parade contests will be announced during the event which is organized by the Ministerial Alliance.

Food will be available at the PC Café and the Museum beginning at 4:30. The PC Café buffet menu includes lasagna, chicken strips, chicken livers, sides, dessert, and drink. The cost is $10 per person (kids 10 and under, $4). Hot beef bowls and hot dogs will be offered at the museum. Both organizations must conduct fundraisers to provide their services to the community.

Vendors of various items will be located in the courthouse from 3 to 7 p.m.

Winterfest is organized each year by members of the Unionville Rotary Club, the Unionville Lions Club, and the Putnam County Historical Society.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 34 Shares