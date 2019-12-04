Trenton woman arrested in connection with shooting at Leisure Lake which injured 13-year-old boy

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Department reports a Trenton woman has posted bond on two felony charges stemming from an alleged accidental shooting at Leisure Lake Saturday.

Thirty-two-year-old Dana Thibodeau was arrested on Tuesday on an allegation of unlawful use of a weapon, while intoxicated, loaded weapon, as well as an allegation of first degree endangering the welfare of a child, creating substantial risk, first offense, no sexual contact. Bond was set at $5,000 cash, 10%, or corporate surety, and she is scheduled for the associate division of circuit court December 10th.

Thibodeau is accused of knowingly discharging a nine-millimeter firearm while intoxicated and acting in a manner that created a substantial risk to the life, body, and health of a confidential victim, a child less than 17 years old, by firing the weapon inside a house.

The sheriff’s office previously reported a 13-year-old boy received a non-life-threatening wound when he was lying in bed at his home and a handgun discharged in the adjacent living room. The bullet allegedly traveled through a wall to the bedroom and struck the upper torso of the boy.

Family members took the boy to Wright Memorial Hospital of Trenton before he was transferred to Children’s Mercy Hospital of Kansas City where he underwent surgery to remove the bullet from the abdomen.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 0 Shares