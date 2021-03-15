A breakdown of eligible voters and polling locations in Grundy County for the April 6 election

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

More than 5,800 people from Grundy County will be eligible to vote in the April 6th election, with a total of 5,859 certified by the county clerk’s office. That’s the same number as those eligible for last November’s general election.

There will be eight polling locations in Grundy county for April 6th in-person voting, with four within the city limits of Trenton and the others located in Galt, Laredo, Spickard, and Edinburg.

The Second Ward of Trenton, combined with Lincoln Township, has the most registered voters at 1,164, with voting taking place at NCMC’s Ketcham Community Center. Trenton’s 4th ward, combined with Jackson Township, has 1,108 voters with balloting at the First Baptist Church Recreation Center. Trenton’s 3rd ward, combined with Harrison Township, has 1,065 registered voters casting ballots at First Christian Church. The 1st Ward of Trenton, along with Jefferson Township, comes to the Grundy County Courthouse to vote with 994 eligible to vote in that precinct.

As for other Grundy County locations, 560 are eligible to vote at the Edinburg Baptist Church coming from the townships of Madison and Taylor. The Laredo Community Building is where Wilson and Marion Township voters go with that number of eligible voters at 427. Galt Baptist Church is the voting location for Liberty and Myers Townships with 296 eligible, and the Spickard Christian Church is the site for 245 registered voters from Franklin and Washington townships.

