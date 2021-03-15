Firefighters dispatched to big rig fire in north Trenton on Sunday

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Fire damage was described as major to the engine compartment and cab of a semi-truck Sunday afternoon in Trenton.

The Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to the parking lot east of Hoover Drive, where crews found heavy fire with the vehicle. Firefighters deployed a one and three-quarter line to extinguish the blaze. Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera to check for any hot spots.

A fire department report listed the owner as Kaleb Moulin. The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Trenton firefighters were on the scene for one hour Sunday with assistance provided by Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District and by Trenton Police.

