5-year-old injured after accidentally starting watercraft on Thomas Hill Lake

The Missouri Highway Patrol reports a five-year-old Denver, Colorado girl was seriously hurt when she accidentally started a personal watercraft and the vessel hit a dock in southwestern Macon County.

The child was taken to University Hospital in Columbia.

The accident happened late Saturday afternoon on a private dock at Thomas Hill Lake approximately three miles west of College Mound. The girl was playing on the vessel and accidentally started it, the Waverunner then accelerated onto land striking a dock.

The five-year-old girl was wearing safety equipment.

