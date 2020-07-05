Missouri State Highway Patrol reports multiple arrests

The patrol reports an Eldon, Iowa man, 58-year old Frederick Larue, was arrested

Saturday evening in Putnam County and accused of felony possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, operating without a valid driver’s license, and no proof of insurance. Larue was taken to the Putnam County Jail.

A Gladstone resident, 20-year old Jeramiah Lewis, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Ray County and accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Lewis was taken to the Ray County Jail.

An 18-year old Kansas City resident, Juan Muniz, was arrested early Sunday in Ray County and accused of possession of the controlled substance THC, possessing less than 35 grams of marijuana, as well as the possession of drug paraphernalia. Muniz was taken to the Ray County Jail.

An 18-year old Cameron resident, Holden Packard, was arrested early Sunday in Ray County and accused of distribution of a controlled substance and being a minor in possession of alcohol by consumption. Packard was taken to the Ray County Jail.

A St. Joseph man, 40-year old Jino Joanes, was arrested early Sunday in DeKalb County and accused of driving while intoxicated, four counts of failure to secure a child less than eight years old, felony no driver’s license, careless and imprudent driving, and

no proof of insurance. Joanes was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

