The Highway Patrol arrested a Mount Moriah man in Harrison County the night of Friday, July 3rd on multiple allegations.

Twenty-one year old Rickey Crowley was accused of misdemeanor resisting arrest by fleeing, driving while revoked, and careless and imprudent driving. He was also accused of failure to display valid plates and not wearing a seat belt.

Crowley was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center for a 24-hour hold.

